In a major initiative to align the marine industry with the Centre’s ambitious ‘Digital India’ programme, the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has presented to the Andhra Pradesh Government a digital list of the State’s farmers in the aqua sector.

This will help in providing spot prices of seafood products in international markets on a real-time basis.

The software technology for aqua farmer database has been developed by NaCSA (National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture), a registered society under the MPEDA. It was presented by MPEDA chairman A. Jayathilak to Special Chief Secretary Manmohan Singh during the three-day India International Seafood Show (IISS), which concluded on Sunday.

Dr. Jayathilak said “the initiative will help the aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh to tap market potential by having an easy access to marine product prices in global markets. We are also making efforts to integrate marine sector farmers all over India.”Appreciating the MPEDA’s initiative, Dr. Singh said Andhra Pradesh had become the aqua hub of India and was striving to emerge as the aqua hub of the world as well.“We will align this software with our existing conventional technology for the benefit of our farmers. It will provide real-time information to aqua farmers in the State about market prices both in India and in international markets,” he added.