SEAI welcomes slew of incentives announced at seafood show held in city

A day after successful conclusion of 20th edition of India International Seafood Show (IISS) here, Marine Products Export Development Authority exuded confidence that India will improve its performance in exports by meeting the target of $10 billion by 2020.

There was a broad consensus among representatives of various marine product industry India will be able to sustain the growth momentum and accomplish the ambitious export target.

Seafood Exporters Association of India president V. Padmanabham welcomed the slew of incentives announced at the just-concluded IISS. He expressed satisfaction over the decision to set up agencies for aquaculture and fisheries in all maritime States and export incentives for marine products under Merchandise Exports from India Scheme. “The trade created adequate technological safeguards to meet stringent quality parameters imposed by foreign regulatory agencies, and it is strong enough to meet challenges of its competitors,” MPEDA Chairman Dr. A. Jayathilak said.

“The industry needs to create more value-added products and it presupposes investment in heavy machinery and advanced international aquaculture technology for quality control and diversification. The announcements by the Cente will give a fillip to the Blue Revolution,” Dr. Jayathilak said.