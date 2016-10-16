The demand for establishment of the regional centre of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) in Visakhapatnam has received strong support from MP Kambhampati Haribabu.

In a representation to Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Seetharaman, he said the location of ITPO regional centre in new State of Andhra Pradesh would go a long way in promoting trade and industry and in acting as a catalyst of growth of India’s trade.

The representatives of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation – its State vice-president-elect G. Sambasiva Rao and director O. Naresh Kumar had represented to Ms. Seetharaman regarding the need to set up the regional office of ITPO during her recent visit to the city.

ITPO is the premier trade promotion agency of the country. It provides a broad spectrum of services to trade and industry and promotes external and domestic trade in a cost effective manner by holding buyer-seller meets and contact promotion programmes.

It also conducts overseas market surveys, exchange and coordinating visits of business delegations and undertakes research to facilitate trade in specific areas and markets.

ITPO, which has headquarters at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi and regional offices at Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai, should open its office in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Naresh Kumar said.