MP of Anakapalle M. Srinivasa Rao along with his family participated in a programme organised by the Telugu Desam Australia in Sydney on Thursday.

Replying to felicitations, Mr. Srinivasa Rao explained how Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was making the dream of constructing a world class capital Amaravati a reality and advised the Telugu people in Australia to work hard, make Australia their own country and achieve success and prosperity.

President of Telugu Desam Australia Rama Muthavarapu said the unit was established in 2012 with 17 members and it has a strength of 400 now.

The unit was started not to derive political advantage but to keep up the spirit and pride of Telugu people, Mr Rama Muthavarapu said.