An aerial view of the recently-inaugurated VUDA City Central Park in the heart of the city. Citizen groups are protesting against the hefty entry fee and reported moves to privatise the maintenance of the park.— Photo: K.R. Deepak

The Communist Party of India-Marxist Greater Visakha City Committee has extended total support to the mass Satyagraha being observed by Praja Spandana president C.S. Rao on Wednesday against the collection of high entry fee besides collection of fee for every entertainment at the VUDA Central Park.

The State government is trying to privatise the park, which was developed on a 26-acre site, in a bid to collect high entry fee, according to CPI(M) city committee secretary B. Ganga Rao.

He alleged that the government was colluding with private agencies to ‘loot the public’. The park was developed following long-drawn struggles by the people. The entry ticket was fixed at Rs.60 and the monthly fee for walkers was proposed to be fixed at Rs.500 a month. A decision was also taken to set up food courts, bar and restaurants and massage centres in the park.

Dr. Ganga Rao opined that a public park should not be used for ‘unethical activities’ and called upon the government to give up such plans.