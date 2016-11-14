The AIDWA and the CPI (M) condemned the government for issuing GO No. 470, allowing sale of liquor at beaches and food parlours, and demanded that it be withdrawn immediately.

AIDWA State president B. Prabhavathi, secretary of the city committee R.N. Madhavi, and State committee member M. Sujatha said that the TDP government made the condition of women worse through this GO after it allowed opening of wine shops and bars indiscriminately.

Making available liquor at every place was not development, and it was contrary to the government’s claim that it had women’s development on high priority, they said. Crime rate would go up and violence against women would increase by allowing liquor sale at beaches, restaurants, and other tourist spots, they said.