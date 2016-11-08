Employees of Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station participating in morning walk at Deepanjalinagar Township near Parawada in Visakhapatnam district on Monday.

Employees of Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station at Deepanjalinagar Township near Parawada in the district celebrated the 41st Raising Day of NTPC, a Maharatna company with tremendous enthusiasm on Monday.

NTPC was registered as a company on this day in 1975 and has entered 42nd year after completing its journey of 41 years with an installed capacity of 47,228 MW till now. A morning walk was organised in which Group General Manager P.K. Bondriya, General Managers Arupratan Maity, H.S. Sahu, A.C. Sahoo, R.P.J. Stephen, Assistant General Managers V. Prabhakar Rao and V. Shiv Prasad, employees of Simhadri, CISF personnel and family members participated.

A tree plantation programme was taken up later.

Mr. Bondriya earlier unfurled the NTPC Flag at Sankalp Bhavan and addressed the employees.

He appreciated the team effort of all employees, contract agencies, all personnel of contractors for their contribution in making Simhadri one of the best power stations.

The NTPC Chairman and Managing Director addressed the employees through video conferencing and briefed about new core values such as integrity, customer focus, organisational pride, innovation and safety, total quality, mutual respect and trust.A cultural programme was organised at Simhadri on the occasion in which students of Bal Bharati Public School, members of Deepika Ladies Club and Bal Bhavan took part.

Celebrations at Pudimadaka

NTPC Pudimadaka Super Critical Power Project organised celebrations of the Raising Day at the project site where 4000 MW power plant is proposed.

General Manager and in-charge of project K.K. Verma unfurled the NTPC flag at the site. Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated all the employees and associated agencies and highlighted the achievements of NTPC during 2016.

He said the company successfully completed its four decades of journey.