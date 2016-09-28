District Collector monitoring the situation from Command Control Centre

There was a let up in the rains from the afternoon bringing some relief to the people. But with the weatherman forecasting rains for the next two days the District Administration has alerted officials and staff from the mandal level as it is closely monitoring relief operations in the areas which faced inundation during the last few days.

Collector Pravin Kumar, who visited the Cyclone Warning Station here and held talks with the officials there, is monitoring the situation from the Command Control Centre at the Collectorate.

“Steps are being taken to prevent loss of lives and property. Situation is being continuously monitored”, he said. Inundation was more in S. Rayavaram, Rambilli, Payakaraopeta and Nakkapalli mandals due to overflowing of Sarada and Varaha rivers. Nearly 6,900 have been shifted to nine camps in that area.

Outflow is allowed only from the Raiwada reservoir due to flood water and levels in other reservoirs are being maintained without allowing outflow, he said.

Paddy crop in an extent of 6,930 hectares in 15 mandals was inundated and the loss is being assessed by teams. Drones are also being used to asses the crop loss.

Other losses due to heavy rains are damage to 459 houses, breaches to 41 tanks, 14 culverts, causeways and bridges. A sum of Rs. 3.15 crore will be spent on permanent repairs to the tanks while temporary restoration is being taken up at a cost of Rs. 58.60 lakh while 268.7 km of R and B roads were damaged for which Rs. 47.84 crore would be spent on permanent repairs and Rs. 7.38 crore on temporary repairs.

So far 10 deaths were reported.