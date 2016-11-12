The Home Guards across the State have demanded that the quota for home guards in the ongoing selection of constables be enhanced to at least 40 per cent from the limit of 10 per cent. At a meeting held here, they said10 per cent quota was meagre keeping in mind the stiff competition and the years of service rendered by them.

They also demanded that all the home guards who had written the preliminary examination on November 6, be considered for the physical measurement test, irrespective of the marks scored.

According to Mr. Ramakrisha Yadav, president of AP Home Guards Association, about five lakh candidates have written the test for 2,400 posts and among them Home Guards were 1,500.

“The competition is very stiff and PG students have also taken the test. Keeping in mind the long and strenuous duty hours of the home guards, government should allow all home guards who have taken the test to take part in the next level of physical tests,” he said.