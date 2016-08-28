‘More nurses, ward boysneeded in State hospitals’

Service at a government general hospital will be to the optimum satisfaction only if there are adequate number of nurses to take care of patients in the wards and nursing orderlies (male and female ward boys) to quickly move patients who cannot walk, from the OP or casualty to the wards for treatment, felt Superintendent of King George Hospital M. Madhusudhana Babu, who will be laying down office in a few days after 33 years of service, on the conditions in the government hospitals.

KGH has very good infrastructure and more facilities are sanctioned or proposed but he found lack of adequate number of nurses and ward boys is one area that still bothers the administration a lot.

Thanks to the pressure from KGH and MLA P. Vishnukumar Raju the government has sanctioned nursing posts all over the State. KGH sought 800 nurses but was given 150 and 615 more are needed.

There are 96 male nursing orderlies and 76 female orderlies while 128 more are needed.

During his more than four years tenure Dr. Madhusudhana Babu had seen a lot of progress in KGH and an important work, which was his dream, was finalisation of a Rs. 4 crore contract for improving the underground drainage system.

The Government has sanctioned Rs. 4 crore and asked GVMC to take up the work. The foundation for the work would be laid on Tuesday, he said.

A neurophysician, Dr Madhusudhana Babu was head of the Department of Medicine when he was elevated to the post of Superintendent. The then Deputy Superintendent Shiva Kumar and Collector Seshadri had helped him a lot in administrative matters. A major issue soon after taking charge prompted him to establish a good neo-natal ward with warmers and phototherapy units, with the help of Rs 25 lakh sanctioned from hospital development society funds. Later on several costly equipment, facilities and provisions have been created with help from the government, service organisations, old students and AMCOSA. Facilities like oxygen supply have been modernised. KGH was the first hospital in the city to recover quickly from the damage caused by Hudhud cyclone. Deputy Superintendent G. Arjuna, RMO Bangaraiah and retired Deputy Superintendent Uday Kumar were also present.