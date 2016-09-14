Teachers of model schools have demanded implementation of PRC and raising the retirement age to 60.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy assured the union of support.

A meeting of the Model School Teachers’ Union with union State president S. Ravi Kumar in the chair here on Tuesday also wanted payment of salaries through 010 Account, release of service rules, implementation of APGLI, PF and Pension Schemes.

The meeting also objected to additional responsibility of warden to women post-graduate and graduate trained teachers. It demanded filling of posts of principals, teachers and office staff and issue of health cards.

STU leader Paidiraju, union general secretary M. Prabhudasu and treasurer G. Hanumantha Rao spoke.

In the meeting at Gopalapatnam ZP School members from the North Coastal and East Godavari districts participated.