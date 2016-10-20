Rebutting criticism against the spending on CII Partnership in January, MLC M.V.V.S. Murthy has said the realisation has so far touched 20 per cent surpassing the earlier highest achievement of 14 per cent in Gujarat.

Condemning the remarks of former Assembly Speaker Nadendla Manohar in a statement here on Wednesday, he said it was intended to tarnish the image of the government and halt the industrial spirit.

Mr. Murthy said owing to the ceaseless efforts of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to create an investment climate and make Andhra Pradesh the Sunrise State for industries, the State stood fifth in attracting Indian and foreign investments.

The MLC said it would take a few years for all the MOUs to materialise into investments and it would not happen all of a sudden with the signing of MoUs. As many as 328 MoUs were signed at the Partnership Summit envisaging an investment of Rs.4.67 lakh crore. The Congress leaders should not forget that the amount spent on partnership summit was aimed at strengthening the new-born State in all sectors not for any personal gain.If at all there was a criminal conspiracy as stated by the former Speaker, it was within the party he belonged to which was thrown out of AP by the people, Mr. Murthy said. Mr. Manohar should stop making such statements and join the efforts of “Made in AP” movement, the MLC advised him.

