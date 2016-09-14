Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has expressed confidence that Railway zone for the State will be announced with Visakhapatnam as headquarters soon by the Central government.

“I spoke to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in this regard on September 9 and he has also confirmed that the headquarters of the new railway zone would be located in Visakhapatnam,” the BJP leader said when his attention was drawn to the issue.

He also appealed to Union Urban Development Minister M.Venkaiah Naidu to extend a helping hand for the early declaration of the railway zone.

Asserting that the Central government is fully compensating through special package in lieu of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju has condemned the comments made by leaders of various political parties and by actor and founder of Janasena Pawan Kalyan against Mr. Venkaiah Naidu.

He said the comments were made by Pawan Kalyan on the special package due to ignorance of the facts.

The Leader of BJP Legislature Party in Assembly was of the view that there was absolutely no necessity for people to be worried or agitated about the future of the State as the special package would compensate in all aspects.

He appealed to intellectuals and financial experts to evaluate the benefits of special status vis-a-vis the special package and enlighten the public and students.

Vishnukumar Raju appealed to Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu to use his good offices