Twenty aspiring models will be walking the ramp and putting their best foot forward to vie for the Miss Visakha 2016 title on Saturday at Viswapriya Function Hall here.

The programme that is being managed by event managers Sai Creative Entertainments, Rays Entertainments and Hampshire Events will start from 5 p.m. onwards.

Celebrity singers Saketh, Hanumanth, Shruti and Gayatri will perform at the event.

A Hyderabad based dance team will present some exciting numbers to pep up the mood for the glittering event.

The contestants will be judged by a team of experts comprising Comedy actor Ali, Miss South India Akshara Sudhakar Reddy, business tycoon G. Sun Mohan Reddy, Director Vasu and upcoming actor Bharath.

Apart from the main title winner and two runners up, contestants will be judged for other titles like Miss Beautiful, Miss Photogenic and Miss Congeniality.