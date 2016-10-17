A 14-year-old girl, studying in Std. VIII, was allegedly gang-raped by five youth, all reported to be juveniles, at a house in Nakkavanipalem in Gajuwaka.

Though the incident reportedly took place on October 1, it came to light on Monday morning after the Gajuwaka Police filed a case based on the statement given by the victim and her parents.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gajuwaka) Ram Mohan Rao, the parents of the victim refrained from lodging a complaint, fearing social stigma and boycott, and as they have an elder daughter who is supposed to be married soon.

Based on a late night scroll by a television channel on Sunday, the police identified the victim and approached the parents on a Monday morning and lodged a complaint.

According to the police, the accused were known to the victim. One of them took her to his room on the pretext of dance practice and committed the crime. Later, other four joined and took turns to rape her.

We have identified all the five accused and have traced two of them. We are on the lookout for the others, said Gajuwaka Inspector Emmanuel Raj.