Two external fuel tanks of the plane fell off separately at the naval air station INS Dega and near CISF quarters in Visakhapatnam.

A jettisoned empty fuel tank of a MiG 29K Navy aircraft landed in a residential area here, creating alarm before its origin was discovered. Officials said a fuel drop tank of the MiG 29K jettisoned accidentally when the aircraft was taking off on a routine sortie at around 10 a.m. on Monday.

The pilot was directed to jettison the second drop tank in the sea but that could not be done due to a system malfunction. When the aircraft came back for landing, the second drop tank fell off near the CISF quarters.

Prompt action by ground support staff doused the fire. No one was injured and no damage was reported to the aircraft or runway, the official sources said.

A Board of Inquiry has been formed to investigate.

Residents were alarmed when the jettisoned second fuel tank fell in a parking area in the CISF quarters, not far from the HPCL Refinery.

Reports started doing the rounds that some cargo had fallen off a Navy helicopter.

Images of the wrecked empty fuel tank were shared on social media.

(With inputs from PTI)