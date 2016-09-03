Deputy Inspector General of Visakhapatnam range Ch. Srikanth tryiing out a bike at The Hindu Metro Plus interior and lifestyle show after inaugurating it in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Right) Visitors going around the stalls. —

Four-day premier event showcasing over 80 brands at Hotel Novotel

The annual retail shopping extravaganza of The Hindu Metro Plus Interior and Lifestyle show 2016 is back and it is bigger and brighter this year.

The four-day premier event showcasing over 80 brands was inaugurated by DIG of Visakhapatnam Range, Ch. Srikanth at Hotel Novotel on Friday. The show brings to the city an array of lifestyle products and services all under one roof.

Spread across 12,000 sq. metres, the show features home appliances, furniture and furnishings, real estate companies, kitchen accessories, arts and handicrafts, automobiles and accessories, beauty and health products, luxurious home needs and interiors, fashion products, textiles and jewellery, saris and dress materials and several allied products.

After going round the stalls, Ch. Srikanth said, "the lifestyle show is an excellent platform for shoppers in the city to pick up products from all the top brands.

It is a one-stop shopping solution that caters to a wide variety of segment. It is wonderful to see such range of international brands coming to the City."

As an attractive addition, the show has a stall from Turkey featuring colourful and attractive ceramic and glass lamps and lampshades. A range of furniture like antique finish and wooden carved sofa sets and contemporary drawing room furniture and garden decor find a place in the expo. There is an exclusive pavilion for National Jute Board promoting green awareness among the visitors, in which 15 stalls showcase an entire range of jute products like bags, jewellery, clothing, jute moulded products, wall decorations and many more innovative products from its basket.

Entry fee for the expo is Rs 30 per person.

The event is being managed by I Ads and Events and will be on till September 5 from 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.