Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister of State for Commerce Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in the inaugural of India International Mega Trade Fair being organised on Andhra University Engineering College Grounds here on September 23.

The 10-day exhibition is being organised jointly by Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

It will have several foreign participants. Handloom, handicraft, jute, electronics, lifestyle and furniture products will be on display-cum-sale.

Central and State governments and public sectors will also put up their stalls to showcase their activities and seek investments. “We are expecting a big response to the exhibition,” VCCI president A.V. Monish Row said.

Arrangements for

seafood show reviewed

Meanwhile, Collector Pravin Kumar, Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand and other officials along with all-India president of Seafood Exporters Association of India V. Padmanabham, State president Indrakumar and officials of MPEDA visited the venues of the 20th India International Seafood Show on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements.

The IISS, to be held from September 23 to 25 at the Port Nehru Sports and Cultural complex on the National Highway is being held in the city after a gap of 15 years.

Nearly 2,000 delegates, 200 of them from foreign countries, are expected to participate and 141 stalls are being provided for the exhibition that would be part of the mega show, Mr. Pravin Kumar said.

Mr. Yoganand said 1000 police personnel would be on duty at the show.

A control room would be set up on the premises of the port stadium and CC cameras would be provided as part of security measures, he said.

The sessions of IISS would be held at the Kalavani auditorium and the exhibition at the indoor stadium.