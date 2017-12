more-in

Mrs. AVN College and Brawn Consultancy will be jointly organising a mega two-day job mela on the College campus from Saturday. Nearly 40 companies will be participating in this job fair which includes Accenture, Wipro, HP Dell Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

All degree ( B.Tech, B.Sc, B.Com, BA, BBM), diploma, ITI, MBA holders ,( 2010 to 2018 pass out) students can participate in the mela.

For further details contact Capt. Dr. N.Ramakrishna, placement officer and Mr. Mohan, 9949721700.