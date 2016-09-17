Implementation of Building Management Systems (BMS) helps in the optimum utilisation of electricity, water, heat and other resources. BMS systems are ‘intelligent’ microprocessor-based controller networks installed to monitor and control a buildings technical systems and services such as air conditioning, ventilation, lighting, safety and security systems.

A technical session on ‘Introduction to Green Building concepts and role of BMS in a green building’ is being organised by the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigeration & Air conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) at Hotel Fortune Inn SreeKanya, near Diamond Park on Saturday.

The objective of the technical session is to discuss the emerging trends in green building technologies. Vizag, which has been chosen for development as a Smart City, needs to look into these aspects, ISHRAE president B. Madhu told a media conference on Friday.

BMS systems, being installed in all major buildings, could be integrated into all other building services such as security, access control, CCTV, fire, lifts and other life and safety systems. The present BMS systems were based on open communication protocols and web-enabled allowing integration of systems from multiple systems and could be accessed from anywhere in the world.

Ch. Jagannadh of Qube Automation Technologies Private Ltd. and past president of ISHRAE R. Gurunadha Rao were present.