A health programme with the theme meditation as medicine was organised by HPCL Black Oil Terminal on Wednesday for its employees, contract and security staff.

Senior Installation Manager B. Ajaya Babu said stress was the main reason in family and work environments and people need to find ways to keep them cool in trying circumstances.

Noted yoga speaker from Brahma Kumaris community Venkata Rao narrated various events in life that bring physical and mental pressures.

He explained that ego, jealousy and dissatisfaction were spoiling the quality of life.