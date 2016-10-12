With a firm demand to reduce the entry fee to City Central Park of VUDA to Rs.5 and exemptions to certain sections, former IES officer and Praja Spandana President C.S. Rao and former Union Energy Secretary E.A.S. Sarma will lead a mass satyagraha at the park on Wednesday. Opposing the commercialisation of the park, Mr. Rao termed the hefty fee of Rs.60 as entry fee. Senior citizens, children below 10 years of age and the poor should be given exemption from entry fee.

Besides, no other fee should be collected inside.

Opposing any move to privatise the maintenance of the park, Mr. Rao said funds should be raised from corporate social responsibility, MP LAD funds and MLAs’ funds.

Mr. Rao said a memorandum on these and other issues relating to the park would be submitted to VUDA Vice-Chancellor T. Baburao Naidu.