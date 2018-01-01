Maoists depend on Chalapathi for ideological boost

more-in

The CPI (Maoist) or the Naxalite movement has its roots in strong ideology which motivated young minds from top colleges and universities pan India to become its cadres. But over the last two decades, the infusion of intellectuals is on the wane and according to a senior police officer from the intelligence wing in Andhra Pradesh, the flow has practically stopped, except from a few pockets in Delhi, Telangana and parts of Bihar and West Bengal.

The ebbing of intellectual talent is leading to ideological differences, confirmed Jinugu Narasimha Reddy alias Jampanna who recently surrendered with his wife Rajitha in Telangana.

Jampanna, who was one of the remaining 14-odd central committee members (main body of the CPI (Maoist)) and was among the top seven in hierarchy, has explained to the police that the waning of intellectual talent was the reason for his serious differences with the top leadership.

In such a scenario, the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) region, considered to be one of the Maoist strongholds, is practically devoid of any ideological movement.

The Maoists are finding it difficult to motivate young minds from the urban educational institutions and the tribals through ideological movement, which was once their main tool for recruitment, said DIG –Visakhapatnam (Range) Ch. Srikanth.

Today, most of the action is being carried out by cadres, especially the Koya tribes, who are moved in from Chhattisgarh.

Post the death of Kudumula Venkata Ramana alias Ravi, a State-level secretary and active member of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) and chief of the party’s Central Regional Committee (CRC) in this region in 2016, and Bakuri Venkat Ramana alias Ganesh, who was killed in the Ramaguda exchange of fire in 2016 and Gemmeli Narayan Rao alias Jambri who was killed in 2017 in an EOF, the tribal leadership has been hit in the AOB region. In such a scenario, the only leader with an ideological background is Chalapathi, who is now in-charge of the Srikakulam- Koraput division.

Chalapathi who hails from Chittoor had joined the movement about 25 years ago and is said to be an intellectual.

According to Gemilli Kishore (22) alias Chittibabu alias Balarevula Kishore, ACM of Galikonda Area Committee, who had recently surrendered, Chalapathi is a voracious reader and has strong ideological background.

Kishore served as personal bodyguard of Chalapathi for over two years and had trekked along with him over a month from the AOB region to Abuj Madh in Chhattisgarh to attend the Maoist Congress. According to him, Chalapathi is one among the senior cadres and is respected for his intellectual abilities, knowledge and is a military strategist. And the task is now upon him to motivate new entrants through ideology.

Earlier, Chalapathi, who married Aruna, also Maoist, was demoted from being in-charge of East Division, for marrying someone much younger within the cadre. But now there appears to be no alternative, but to rely on him.