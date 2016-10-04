Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma with the surrendered Maoists in Visakhapatnam on Monday.— Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Member of the east division committee and first central reorganisation committee (CRC) of the banned CPI (Maoist), Marri Veera alias Leevu, who carries a bounty of Rs.1 lakh on his head, and six members of the party’s militia have surrendered to Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma here on Monday.

Marri Veera (25), a native of Veeravaram under Deverapalli Panchayat in G.K. Veedhi mandal, had moved mostly with Maoist leader Jambri when he was in the party. Veera had lost his parents when he was 15 years old and Jambri took him into the party in 2008 and worked with the Galikonda area committee and was made member of the first CRC in 2010 and also bodyguard of a top Maoist leader Kudumula Ravi.

He had handled weapons like .303 riffle, SLR and Insar riffles as he progressed in the party’s structure, Mr. Sharma said.

The Maoist stayed away from the party for the last one year as he got married and could not move along with the party dalam without rest. Afraid of being arrested, he decided to surrender, the SP said.

Veera was involved in four exchanges of fire in Andhra area and three in Odisha area between 2010 and 2012 and was also involved in famine raids.

The six arrested, aged between 18 and 29 years, are from GK Veedhi Panchayati area. Two are from Gondipalli and four others from Chitrayiveedhi.

They helped the Maoists in logistics, mobilised people for party meetings, hanging banners and distributing pamphlets, etc.

Mr. Sharma has informed that a proposal was made to the District Collector to provide road connectivity to the interior villages of the Visakha Agency where the Maoists still have presence. The Paderu-Chintapalli road is being widened, he added.

