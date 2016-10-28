A large number of people were present as the last rites of senior CPI (Maoist) leader Bakuri Venkata Ramana alias Ganesh alias Prasad at his native village Bakuru in Hukumpeta mandal in Visakha Agency on Thursday afternoon.

Ganesh was member of the party’s Andhra-Odisha border Zonal committee and held positions like secretary of east division unit of the party and officials spokesman. He joined the party in 1997 and rose quickly in the party hierarchy. He was the Girijan face of the party and said to be popular among the locals. He was one of the 24 shot dead in an encounter with the joint team of AP and Odisha police in the Pansaput forest area in Malkangiri district in Odisha on the border with AP on Monday. His wife Damayanti and supporters brought his body from Malkangiri’s SP’s office to Bakuru on Wednesday.