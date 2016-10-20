Man from Bangladesh found in container

CISF personnel helping a man to come out from a container at the Vizag Container Terminal in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

A middle-aged man, reportedly from Bangladesh, was found locked in a container that reached the facilities of Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited in Visakhapatnam Port here on Wednesday.

It was an empty container from Bangladesh, which was booked by Visakhapatnam-based Samsara Shipping Company, the local agents for Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company.

According to the police, the VCTPL officials found the man in an emaciated and badly dehydrated condition, when they opened the locked container as per the procedures.

One Town Police Station SHO Venkat Rao said the man appeared to be a labourer who apparently dozed off inside the container when it was loaded and that it did not seem to be a case of organised trafficking.

Normally, in organised trafficking through containers, supplies are stored in the containers and people do not get dehydrated. And it looks to be accidental case, said sources in the CISF.

“The man was found in semi-conscious state and was sent to hospital after administering basic first-aid for recouping,” he said.

According to sources, the container sailed for about 12 days to reach VCTPL from Bangladesh and he did not have any food to eat or water to drink. “It is a miracle that he survived, and we shall question him after he recovers. We have taken him into our custody,” said the Inspector.