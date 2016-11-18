About 1500 employees of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant participated in a maha dharna organised by the Visakha Steel Employees’ Congress at Ukkunagaram on Thursday demanding immediate initiative for allotment of captive mines and payment of HRA at 20 p.c. of basic pay.

The employees expressed their anguish at the delay in implementation of the pension scheme. Addressing the gathering VSEC general secretary Mantri Rajasekhar said due to lack of initiative by the management, the plant was set to incur heavy losses in the current fiscal.