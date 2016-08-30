Film lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry beeing felicitated by Dimond Hits a cultural body at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Also seen are Minister Ganta Srinivasarao, MP Muttamsetty Srinivasarao, MLA Peela Govindu, and former Minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao.

Lyric writer “Sirivennela” Sitarama Sastry was honoured with the title “Padakavita Chakravarthi” by Anakapalle Diamond Hits at a function at Rao Gopalarao Kalakendram at Anakapalle on Sunday.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who conferred the title, said introducing syllabus on personality development written by Mr. Sitarama Sastry was being contemplated. The State government would also recommend his name for conferring “Padmasri.”

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant CMD M. Madhusudan lauded the poet for writing songs that always maintained literary values.

Diamond Hits founder and former minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao said the title was conferred in recognition of his 3000 songs with high literary values. Universities should confer honorary doctorate on the writer who received 10 Nandi awards and Filmfare awards.

Mr. Sitarama Sastry expressed his happiness at being honoured at Anakapalle where he was born.

A close associate of Mr. Sitarama Sastry, Satya Rao mastaru narrated how the former dropped out of M.B. B.S., and took to lyric-writing. Anakapalle MP Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and MLA P. Govinda Satyanarayana spoke.