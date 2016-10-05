A specimen of the rare species of ‘living pebbles’ of Lithops genus, which were recently added at the Biodiversity Park in Visakhapatnam.— PHOTO: K.R. DEEPAK

Rare and endangered species brought here from Delhi

Ten small pots of ‘pebbles’ are the latest addition to the Biodiversity Park in the city. Wondering what’s so special about these ‘pebbles’? The curious tiny things are called living pebbles and for a good reason. Belonging to the Lithops genus of succulent plants, they look just like a couple of pebbles and this camouflage protects them from being gobbled up by hungry animals in their native South Africa. The rare and endangered ‘living pebbles’ were brought here from Delhi and introduced in the Biodiversity Park this week.

“This is the first time that this rare variety of succulents has been brought here. They are also called as ‘mimicry stones’ as they have an incredible mechanism to camouflage among the surroundings. They require much less water to survive and are mostly found in desert areas. This species is very unique and makes for an excellent subject of study,” M. Rama Murthy of Dolphin Nature Conservation Society (DNCS) and founder of the Park told The Hindu .

Interestingly, each plant bears only two leaves and an amazing thing happens when the Lithops bloom. A flower comes out from between the two fat leaves, and gradually opens into a beautiful large daisy-like bloom. “This happens usually during September to November. Another peculiar characteristic of the plant is its ‘summer sleep’ phenomenon, typically happens between April and June, when they remain in a dormant state due to extreme weather conditions,” Rama Murthy said. With the addition of the ‘living pebbles’, the Park now has 500 varieties of cacti and succulents.

After the Cyclone Hudhud wiped away nearly 70 per cent of the plant species, the Park has made a remarkable comeback with the efforts of the DNCS members and the initiatives of the VUDA . It today houses more than 200 varieties of highly endangered plant species such as red sanders, Gloriosa superba, cochlospermum, and five specimens of the rare living fossil Ginko biloba, apart from hundreds of other plant varieties.

New look

The Park wears a fresh look now with new greenhouse, ponds and has been drawing students and researchers from different parts of AP, Telangana and also West Bengal. With the support of VUDA, the Park is expected to get new motor, pathways, drip irrigation system and eco toilet facilities shortly.