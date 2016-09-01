The southwest monsoon has been active over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Tuesday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh now lies over north coastal AP and neighbourhood extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over coastal AP and Rayalaseema on Thursday.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) received during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday are: Nuzvid 7, Vijayawada Airport 7, Eluru 7, Elamanchili 7, Nandigama 7, Paleru Bridge 6, Palakoderu 6, Kaikalur 5, Polavaram 5, Macherla 4, Atchampet 4, Tuni 4, Chintapalle 4.