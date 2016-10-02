The Visakhapatnam division of LIC has handed over a cheque for Rs.50 lakh to A. Tulasi Rao, chairman of Visakha Dairy, towards the scholarship amount for the children of dairy farmers covered under Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana (AABY).

According to senior divisional manager of LIC K. Murlidar, the amount was given as part of the LIC’s month-long diamond jubilee celebrations. He said that AABY is one of the major schemes of LIC of India that aims at helping the weaker sections.

A number of beneficiaries along with the employees of LIC took part in the meeting held here on Saturday.