Police took the law into their hands, says CPI leader

Terming the encounter on Andhra-Orissa border in which 30 Maoists had been killed a fake one, leaders of the Left parties have demanded a judicial inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the encounter.

CPI assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy at a press conference here on Sunday said the police stating that they were acting on specific information and Maoists calling it a covert operation confirmed that the Maoists could have been taken into custody. Alleging that the police had taken the law into their hands, he condemned it.

The Andhra Pradesh high court’s judgment was applicable anywhere and when it was in favour of governments it was implemented, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said. The Andhra Pradesh police had carried out operations in Odisha and the injured in such incidents in Odisha and Chattisgarh were generally brought to Visakhapatnam for treatment. But the police refused to preserve the bodies of the Maoists in Visakhapatnam as directed by the High Court, he said. The CPI leader also doubted the veracity of the letter that threatened suicide attacks against the Chief Minister and his son Lokesh and said Maoists never indulged in suicide attacks. It was a creation of the police to confer Z Plus security to the Chief Minister’s son, he said. He alleged the role of the mining mafia in the killing of Maoists. The biggest encounter in the country was signal to those agitating against the policies of the Central and State governments, he added. CPI district secretary A.J. Stalin, CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham and Ranganadham of the CPI-ML Liberation were present.