The second and third convocation of the Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University will be held here on December 17.

Students who have completed their B.A.,LL.B (honours), LL.M. and LL.D. courses at the end of 2014-15 and 2015-16 are eligible to receive their degrees, Registrar in-charge Dayananda Murthy C.P. said on Thursday.

Pro forma

The pro forma for applying for the degree to be received in person or in absentia, fee details and mode of payment are available on the websitewww.dsnlu.ac.inand the applications have to reach the Registrar of the university at plot No. 116, sector XI of MVP colony here on or before November 11.

Candidates who have won gold medals or awards will be intimated.