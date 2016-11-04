Students of Visakha Law College, Tagarapuvalasa staged a dharna in front of the Central Administrative Office of Andhra University on Thursday demanding that they be issued hall-tickets to appear for the third semester examination.

The college, which was affiliated to Andhra University in the past, had reportedly admitted over 240 students while its sanctioned strength was only 80, in violation of the guidelines.

The students said they had written the first and second semester examinations but the hall-tickets for the third semester examination were not issued to them so far. They said the college authorities had maintained that the non-issue of hall-tickets was due to some technical problem in the university.

The university officials, on the other hand, were saying that the college has permission to admit only 80 students but had admitted more students in violation of the rules. Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders also participated in the protest in support of the students.

“The sanctioned strength of the college was only 80 but they had admitted over 240 students. They claim to have permission of the Bar Council of India. We have only recommended an intake of 80 and even these have to be filled in the 70 : 30 ratio with 70 per cent under LawCET Convener quota through web counselling and 30 per cent management quota,” Registrar V. Umamaheswara Rao told The Hindu when contacted. “We (Andhra University) have cancelled the affiliation of the college from 2013-14 academic year and till date it has not been renewed. Last time, the college obtained a stay order from the High Court and they were allowed to admit students subject to the final verdict from the court”.

He further said: “A majority of the students under the convener quota should be from among local candidates. We have information that around 200 of the 240 candidates from Tamil Nadu were admitted under ‘distance mode’, for which the college has no permission. The admission is illegal as students cannot pursue ‘distance mode’ education from a regular college.

“They are not our (AU) students and the issue should be sorted out between them and the college authorities. We will also scrutinise the validity of the 80 students admitted to the college,” he said.