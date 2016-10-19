Andhra University School of Distance Education has extended the last date for receipt of applications for its B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com. examinations from Monday to October 21, without fine. Applications will also be received till October 31 with a fine of Rs. 300 at the AUSDE here, its Director L.S. Sudhakara Babu informed on Monday.

Other details can be had from AU SDE on landline or mobile on 9848199155/ 7702257821/963474712/0891 2754966/2844163/2844142/2550223 or by visiting its websitewww.andhrauniversity.edu.

in/sde.