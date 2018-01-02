Kollam special yet to get extension

more-in

There is no announcement on extension of the Visakhapatnam-Kollam special train though the last date of its run is January 8.

The pilgrimage at ‘Sabarimala’ would end after Makara Sankranti, which falls on Jan 15.

There would be rush for a week after Makara Sankranti.

The Visakhapatnam Malayalees Welfare Association had submitted a memorandum to Divisional Railway Manager Mukul Saran Mathur with a copy to the General Manager East Coast Railway on Dec 28 seeking extension of the train but still no announcement had been made so far.

Association general secretary M P Kuriakose and its president N. Dhanapalan said a large number of devotees would arrive for the Makara Jyothi and, if the special train was withdrawn, they would not get accommodation on the regular trains.

They sought extension of the train to January 22 and an early announcement to enable pilgrims to book their tickets.

B. Madhu Gopal