A Kapu job mela will be held in Vijayawada on October 19, 20, 21. The job mela, in which around 100 companies will participate, is expected to draw 10,000 to 15,000 candidates from the community, according to AP State Kapu Corporation Chairman Chalamalasetty Ramanujaya. Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Mr. Ramanujaya said that all those from the Kapu community, which includes Kapu, Telaga, Balija, and Vantari, who have passed 10th class and above were eligible to attend the mela. On October 19 and 20, the candidates would be trained by experts on writing CV and on how to face interview?

The basic requirement is that the candidate should be from the Kapu community and possess a certificate to that effect. They could enrol on the Kapu Corporation website or could even come directly to the venue with the relevant certificates.

Under the MSME scheme, three to four can set up industries and the corporation would give funds.