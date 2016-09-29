Joint Collector J. Nivas has taken charge as Person-in-charge of the Visakhapatnam Cooperative Central Stores Limited, popularly known as Super Bazaar on Wednesday following an order issued by Special Chief Secretary to the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation T. Vijaya Kumar on Tuesday.

The government decided to appoint the JC as PIC following allegations against the president and members of the governing body that was elected in May 2011 that president R. Ramakrishnam Raju was a trader and doing business with the Super Bazaar which is against the rules of Super Bazaar. .

An inquiry conducted by the DCO revealed that the functioning of the PICs was against the spirit of cooperative movement and the economic interest of the Super Bazaar. These developments have led to the Joint Collector being appointed as PIC The Joint Collector was also directed to conduct elections to the Super Bazaar during his period as PIC.