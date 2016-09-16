:An aerial view of the city, adjudged by the Union government one of the frontrunners in the country in the smart cities mission.— Photo: K.R. Deepak

‘Aim is to make it clean financial capital of the State’.

Having been selected in the first round of Smart City Challenge, Visakhapatnam is a lighthouse city with several achievements, Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan has said.

Addressing the plenary session on “BRICS Smart Cities Conclave” on the second day of the summit here on Thursday, he said 100 per cent LED street-lighting with central control and monitoring system, 24X7 power supply and traffic and surveillance system nearing completion were among them.

The session was chaired by Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Public Administration, R. Karikal Valaven.

A total of 5.6 lakh people participated in the opinion-gathering on smart city proposals and since it came after the devastating Cyclone Hudhud, disaster management, sewerage and drainage got top priority, the Commissioner said. e-Governance and integrated command and control centre monitoring pollution levels and cyclone alerts were the pan city initiatives and the area-based development in nearly 1700 acres under smart city project included the Beach Road, the most preferred place by the people, and tackling beach erosion.

Phase one of the USTDA-sponsored Master Plan encompassing the entire VUDA area was completed and the second phase was in progress, Mr. Hari Narayanan told the gathering.

The ultimate aim was to make Visakhapatnam Clean Financial Capital.