A floral rangoli was neatly drawn on the floor. In one corner of the hall, a few women were seen waiting patiently to get their hands decorated with mehndi. With peppy tracks setting the perfect mood, women came together to shake a leg in unison.

Dressed in shimmering red, women from the Agarwal community had a great time on the eve of Karva Chauth taking part in games and quiz contest and performing dance at a fun-filled event presented by a jewellery major on Tuesday.

The in-house celebration turned out to be a memorable affair for many who came with family and friends. “Normally, we organise mehndi function at home inviting friends and relatives. This is our first outdoor celebration at Tanishq showroom,” says Manju Agarwal.

Enjoying a well-earned break, those who gathered at the venue said that it was a pretty satisfying experience to celebrate mehndi function with their loved ones under one roof. “The celebration also includes fasting from sunrise to moonrise. The best part is the gifts that we receive from our husbands and the traditional delicacies we savour after ending our fast,” explain Aruna Agarwal and Saroj Dhanuka. The celebrations concluded with the launch of ‘Shubham’, a jewellery collection inspired from temples of Bhubaneshwar, Hampi and Hutheesing, at the showroom. “So far we have been celebrating Christmas, New Year and other festivals at the premises. Now we added Karva Chauth celebration to the list. The whole endeavour aims at creating a new entertainment space,” says Priya Uppalapati, Business associate of Tanishq.