‘Defence manufacturing sector offers plenty of opportunities’

Opportunities for investment in the Defence manufacturing sector were aplenty in Andhra Pradesh and Russian industrialists willing to invest here would be given a red carpet welcome, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told members of a Russian delegation during an interaction with them here on Wednesday.

Representatives of the Indian and Russian Defence industries had an interaction on Tuesday and Wednesday on opportunities in Defence manufacturing.

It was organised by FICCI. Mr. Naidu addressed them on the second day before attending the BRICS summit.

Defence production could be a major factor in further strengthening the long-standing relationship between Russia and India in the Defence, aerospace, shipbuilding, technology, and other areas, Mr. Naidu said, and promised that he would always be available for those willing to set up industries in the State.

Ease of doing business

Drawing their attention to the declaration of the World Bank that Andhra Pradesh was the second best in the world in terms of “ease of doing business,” the Chief Minister said that good connectivity to any place in the country and abroad and presence of a large number of youngsters with technical knowledge were the other strengths of the State.

These apart, the State was a crucial area for the Indian Navy, he added.

“This is also the State that has ushered in e-Governance and e-Pragati to root out corruption.

“We are also building a world-class capital. The State also recorded a double-digit growth of 10.99, which is not seen in any other State,” Mr. Naidu said.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice-Admiral H.C.S. Bisth wanted the Russian delegation to make use of the vast opportunities available in the State.

General Director of Morinform System-Agat Georgy Antsev, Export Activities Director Boris Kotvsky, and other members of the Russian delegation, Chairman of FICCI J.D. Patil, co-Chairman Shiv V. Khemka, Director of Economic Development Board J. Krishna Kishore, Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, Collector Pravin Kumar, and Joint Collector J. Nivas participated in the programme.