It makes you industry-ready

For Anudhitika, a second year student of computer science from NIT– Durgapur, working on advance Java is not a difficult thing. She is ahead of her classmates when it comes to web-based applications, and she along with 19 others have picked up the technology, thanks to the month-long internship that was organised by the Department of Computer Science and Systems Engineering, Andhra University College of Engineering.

This was for the first time that AU has opened up its portals to students from premier institutions such as NIT-Durgapur and NIT-Calicut, and about 20 students from various colleges across the country have undergone a month-long programme in advanced Java and web-based applications.

The camp was organised in association with Hyderabad-based software company Brain O Vision.

Talking to The Hindu, Anudhitika says, “It was a learning experience for all the internees and now they have hands-on experience on advance Java and this will enable them work on newer technologies such as Android.”

According to HoD of Department of Computer Science and Systems Engineering, AU, P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, the four-week internship was intensive and the idea was to give the students an industry experience. “The students had live experience and this was organised with the idea of opening up the vistas for starting a consultancy centre,” he says.

According to Prof. Prasad Reddy, inviting students for internship from other colleges and universities will pave the way for starting a consultancy centre in the college and this will better the ranking of the university.

For starting a consultancy centre, resources from outside is a must and this internship programme is a stepping stone in that direction.

According to Intisar Mehdi, co-founder of Brain O Vision, interactive and intensive internship should be made mandatory for all engineering students. “It bridges the gap between the industry requirement and student proficiency. Most companies after recruiting an engineering graduate spend a few weeks on KT (knowledge transfer) programme. This can be avoided if student undergoes intensive internship,” says Mr. Mehdi.