IT Association of Andhra Pradesh, a newly formed umbrella of various associations in the State, has finalised an action plan to woo investors into IT, IT enabled services and electronics. After discussing the challenges ahead for the newly formed State, ITAAP discussed threadbare various strategies and identified that the major centres lacked the required ecosystem and the shortage of talent pool has turned into a dampening factor for the investors. It has decided to focus on reverse migration – to woo experienced manpower interested for a changeover to their native places – with suitable opportunities and make graduates passing out from campuses industry-ready by training them to upgrade skills.

“We have decided to start a portal with all the information on available opportunities to bring back professionals from the State from other parts of the globe. At the same time, we will also conduct training programmes to enhance the skills of the fresh graduates,” ITAAP president Ravi Eswarapu said. The general body meeting of the association held here recently also finalised strategies for branding and promotion and conduct roadshows and various events like investors’ conclaves and exhibitions. Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp will be used extensively for brand promotion and creating awareness on various investment opportunities. As part of its vision, Visakhapatnam, the largest city in the State, will be made into an important IT hub. A five-fold increase in turnover and investment from Rs. 2,000 crore and 19,000 jobs will be achieved by 2021 in the city alone as per the vision.

“We will act as catalyst for growth by collaborating with various government organisations and industries to make the State the most preferred destination for investors in IT, ITES and electronics in next five years,” ITAAP secretary Sreedhar Kosaraju said.

