The upper air cyclonic circulation over South Chhattisghar and adjoining Vidarbha and Telangana, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, persists. The upper air cyclonic circulation over west- central Bay of Bengal off north A.P. coast, between 5.8 and 9.5 km above mean sea level, persists.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari till Sunday, according to a spokesperson of the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely at many places over coastal A.P. and at isolated places over Rayalaseema during the same period.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) received during the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday, are: Pathapatnam (Srikakulam) 13, Ichchapuram (Srikakulam) 6, Gantyada (Vizianagaram) 5, Palasa (Srikakulam) 4, Gajapathinagaram (Vizianagaram) 3, Repalle (Guntur) 3, and Sompeta (Srikakulam) 3, Gudur (Kurnool) 2, and Venkatagiri 2