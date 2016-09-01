Buoyed by the success of the international tours from Vizag to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore in September last year, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited, has once again come out with package tours to Goa and international tours to Sri Lanka and Hong Kong from Hyderabad.

Bharat Darshan

IRCTC is offering a ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour package by rail. The 11-day tour package will start in Visakhapatnam on October 14. The places to be covered include: Gaya Varanasi, Allahabad, Haridwar, Delhi, Mathura and Agra.

The package cost is Rs.8,800 (Sleeper Class) and Rs.11,500 (III AC). Log on towww.irctctourism.comfor more information and online booking.