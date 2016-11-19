Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan congratulating Collector Praveen Kumar after presenting him a medal in Visakhapatnam on Friday.— Photo: C.V. SubrahmanyamC.V.Subrahmanyam

More than 180 officers and others representing various institutions and organisations were presented with gold medals, Seva mementoes, shields and cups in recognition of their service to the Red Cross, enrolling members, mobilising resources and intensifying service activities during 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 at a function organised by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) State branch at Port Kalavani Auditorium here on Friday.

Governor and President of IRCS State branch E.S.L. Narasimhan gave away the awards.

Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Trust M.T. Krishna Babu received gold medal and seva memento for mobilising resources towards ID-NAT machine.

Former District Collector N. Yuvaraj was presented Seva memento for the significant contribution made when the city was badly affected by cyclone Hudhud.

Collector Pravin Kumar, who was GVMC Commissioner earlier, Private Secretary to Minster for Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Saurabh Gaur, Guntur Collector Kantilal Dande, Nellore Collector R. Mutyala Raju, Kurnool SP Ake Ravi Krishna and Joint Collector of East Godavari S. Satyanarayana were among those who received awards.

Lauding the awardees for their contribution to the society, Mr. Narasimhan said: “Every citizen of Andhra Pradesh should have an IRCS card like an Aadhaar card by next year. This will be one of the main focus areas of the society. More volunteers should come forward to take part in people-friendly initiatives, relief measures and camps taken up by IRCS.”

Chairperson of IRCS Rachel Chatterjee, Vice-President A. Lakshmana Rao, General Secretary of AP State branch S. Balasubrahmanyam and Principal Secretary to Governor Harpreeth Singh were part of the ceremon present.