Narava Prakasa Rao, secretary of Vizag film Society, has been invited to attend the meet being conducted by The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) for preserving the heritage of Indian cinema on October 2 at Ramanaidu Building Complex in Hyderabad. The director of NFAI Prakash Magdum will coordinate the meet.

The purpose of the meet is to consult various industry stakeholders and appraise them about National Film Heritage Mission and take their suggestions for successful implementation of the project.