Oncologists should strive to drive away the fear among patients, diagnosed with cancer. Instilling that confidence and hope among patients is vital to improve their survival rate, MLC and president of GITAM University MVVS Murty has said. Participating as chief guest at the inaugural function of the two-day AP AROICON-2016, organised by the AP Chapter of the Association of Radiation Oncologists of India, here on Saturday, Mr. Murty decried the lack of facilities at Government Hospitals in Andhra Pradesh for the treatment of cancer patients and called upon the Director of Medical Education N. Subba Rao, who was present on the dais, to bring the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister so that better treatment could be given to poor patients.

Referring to AROI AP chapter secretary B. Ravi Shankar’s plan to conduct an international conference of radiation oncologists next year, he hoped that by then the latest equipment for treatment of cancer patients would be installed at the KGH.

Mr. Murty underlined the need to create awareness among general public about causes of cancer and the preventive measures. Indian systems and food habits were good but the younger generation should be taught the importance of proper food habits and diet. The other factors were pollution and contaminated foods. He said orral, cervical and breast cancers were three major diseases. Early diagnosis and treatment was important for cure. Admitting that there was lack of faculty, specialists and equipment in radiation oncology in State hospitals, he aksed specialists in the private sector to spare whatever little time they could to serve at government hospitals.

He also said an MoU was signed with SAMEER to provide MRI facilities to patients at very low cost. Another MoU was signed with the Medtech Park, to be set up in Vizag.,