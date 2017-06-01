INS Sumitra rescues 33 in Chittagong

more-in

After rescuing 33 Bangladeshi survivors found adrift at sea approximately 100 miles from Chittagong by INS Sumitra, the Eastern Naval Command on Wednesday sailed out INS Gharial to join the rescue and relief operations in areas devastated by Cyclone Mora.

INS Sumitra is now carrying out operations in North Bay of Bengal. The rescued included women, children and elderly people.

Rough weather

Search and Rescue for more survivors was drastically hampered due to prevailing rough weather in the area, a spokesperson of ENC said adding they were deploying P8I aircraft to augment the search effort for locating more survivors.

ENC had sent INS Gharial with HADR (humanitarian assistance disaster relief) stores, which includes relief material, clothing, medicines and water to join the operations at Chittagong.

The ship is expected to reach on Friday. The ship has been loaded with medical and diving teams along with additional rubberised boats and diving equipment.