CONNECTIVITY MATTERS: A traffic island being developed on the BRTS Road at Hanumanthavaka in Visakhapatnam. Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Team of GVMC, RTC, police officials submits report on Ahmedabad model to SPV.

Based on the experience of Ahmedabad that is operating Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) on 87 km, a slew of measures are expected to be introduced to fully operationalise BRTS on the two corridors in Visakhapatnam.

Redeploying buses meant for BRTS and purchased under JNNURM along the Simhachalam and Pendurti corridors using the Mudasarlova-Adavivaram road and Asilmetta flyover, creating awareness among people on traffic flow and not entering the corridors first by selecting a major BRTS junction, streamlining the traffic signals with exclusive power connection, campaign involving political leaders and officials and popularising BRTS by highlighting its merits and offering free/concessional raids are among the measures suggested, sources said.

A team comprising GVMC, RTC and police officials and BRTS consultants, which recently visited Ahmedabad, submitted its report and action plan to Collector and GVMC Special Officer Pravin Kumar, who is also chairman of Visakhapatnam Urban Transport Corporation Limited. Financial implications and implementation will be discussed at a meeting of the Special Purpose Vehicle.

Employing security guards at more than 20 intersections along the Simhachalam and Pendurti corridors and pedestrian crossings to ensure smooth traffic flow and pedestrian safety is one of the measures mooted on the lines of the Ahmedabad operations.

The experimental monitoring of traffic is likely to be taken up at Vepagunta junction.

The number of guards required to monitor traffic will be furnished by the police officials.

The financial implications of employing the guards and offering free or concessional rides for a limited period have to be weighed by the SPV, it is learnt.

Ahmedabad has worked out a system in which buildings along the BRTS are allowed extra floors paying higher fee to the municipal corporation and the funds are utilised to help improve BRTS operations.

Once the arrangements are in place RTC is expected to pull out the JNNURM buses it is running in the district and deploy them on the two corridors.

Barring the 2 km stretch from Adavivaram to Gosala, about 41 km on the two stretches of BRTS has been completed under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. It has been made partially operational on the completed stretch.

The Urban Transport wing of in the Department of Architecture in IIT-Kharagpur has been assigned a special project to study BRTS here and it will also give its recommendations on effective and full-fledged implementation.

Problem stretch

Right now the 1.8 km stretch from Asilmetta to Maddilapalem has several intersections and the problems faced including at the exit of the subway towards Rama Talkies are expected to be addressed as a part of the study.